All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Azov fighters take four Russians prisoner, including a commander

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 28 September 2023, 06:02
Azov fighters take four Russians prisoner, including a commander
Screenshot from video made by Azov

Soldiers from the 1st and 2nd battalions of the Azov 12th Special Forces Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine have captured four servicemen of the Russian Army during the storming of Russian positions: among the prisoners are the commander of the 228th Motorised Rifle regiment, privates, as well as representatives of the Storm-Z unit.

Surce: Azov on Telegram

Details: The wounded prisoners of war were provided with the necessary medical care, as well as proper detention conditions, and were passed to the prisoner exchange pool.

Advertisement:

Azov calls on Russian servicemen to surrender in order to save their own lives and the opportunity to get back to their relatives.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: