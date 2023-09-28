All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Azov fighters take four Russians prisoner, including a commander

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 28 September 2023, 06:02
Azov fighters take four Russians prisoner, including a commander
Screenshot from video made by Azov

Soldiers from the 1st and 2nd battalions of the Azov 12th Special Forces Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine have captured four servicemen of the Russian Army during the storming of Russian positions: among the prisoners are the commander of the 228th Motorised Rifle regiment, privates, as well as representatives of the Storm-Z unit.

Surce: Azov on Telegram

Details: The wounded prisoners of war were provided with the necessary medical care, as well as proper detention conditions, and were passed to the prisoner exchange pool.

Advertisement:

Azov calls on Russian servicemen to surrender in order to save their own lives and the opportunity to get back to their relatives.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Advertisement:

EU to agree to start talks on Ukraine's accession in December

Russians claim to have spotted Neptune missile near Crimea and drone over Sevastopol

Apartment buildings and civilian infrastructure damaged in missile attack on Dnipro

US sends démarche calling on Ukraine to double down on its fight against corruption

Kremlin regrets Putin will now have to give up travelling to Armenia

European Parliament supports creation of €50 billion Ukraine fund

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:21
Ukrainian defenders advance on Tavriia front
23:03
Ukraine's Foreign Minister sure US support for Ukraine won't stop despite elections
22:44
IAEA carries out rotation at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
22:23
EU to agree to start talks on Ukraine's accession in December
22:03
White House confident there will be new aid to Ukraine regardless of McCarthy's resignation
21:30
Russians claim to have spotted Neptune missile near Crimea and drone over Sevastopol
21:28
videoUkrainian Ground Forces Commander posts videos of Ukrainian "ghost" snipers killing Russians from 1,500 metres
21:03
Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister explains how country managed to resume shipping in Black Sea
20:24
Ukraine's Ministry of Agrarian Policy reveals how much grain Ukraine exported by Black Sea
20:20
Moldova and Romania interested in transit of Ukrainian agricultural products through their territory
All News
Advertisement: