Iran may agree missile deal with Russia in October

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 28 September 2023, 07:06
Iran may agree missile deal with Russia in October
IRANIAN FATEH-110 MISSILES, PHOTO: WIKIPEDIA

Iran may agree a missile deal with Russia after UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which bans such deals, expires on 18 October.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: Ukrainian and Israeli intelligence reports indicate that Russia is seeking to acquire Iranian Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar ballistic missiles, both of which have a range of 300 kilometres or more.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu visited the Iranian stand at a military exhibition in Moscow in August, during which Iranian officials showed him various Iranian missile systems, including the Zolfaghar.

On 19 September, Shoigu visited Tehran to discuss strengthening bilateral defence and military cooperation with Iran. 

IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajji Zadeh took Shoigu on a tour of Iran's arsenal of drones, missiles and air defence at the IRGC Aerospace Force Headquarters in Tehran on 20 September.

Shoigu also discussed the expiry of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 missile restrictions with Iranian Defence Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani.

