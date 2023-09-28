All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Iran may agree missile deal with Russia in October

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 28 September 2023, 07:06
Iran may agree missile deal with Russia in October
IRANIAN FATEH-110 MISSILES, PHOTO: WIKIPEDIA

Iran may agree a missile deal with Russia after UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which bans such deals, expires on 18 October.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: Ukrainian and Israeli intelligence reports indicate that Russia is seeking to acquire Iranian Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar ballistic missiles, both of which have a range of 300 kilometres or more.

Advertisement:

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu visited the Iranian stand at a military exhibition in Moscow in August, during which Iranian officials showed him various Iranian missile systems, including the Zolfaghar.

On 19 September, Shoigu visited Tehran to discuss strengthening bilateral defence and military cooperation with Iran. 

IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajji Zadeh took Shoigu on a tour of Iran's arsenal of drones, missiles and air defence at the IRGC Aerospace Force Headquarters in Tehran on 20 September.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Shoigu also discussed the expiry of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 missile restrictions with Iranian Defence Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoSearch and rescue operation completed in Hroza village, death toll remains unchanged

Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance

photo, updatedRussians strike café in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people

photoZelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

EU cannot replace US aid for Ukraine – Borrell

Third Peace Formula meeting may be held in October in Istanbul

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
photo6 drones shot down over Russian Belgorod Oblast – local authorities
23:53
16th Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defence to be held in Brussels on 10 October
23:38
White House condemns Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast cafe
23:27
UK Prime Minister announces new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine
22:45
Poland demands that Ukraine withdraw its World Trade Organization complaint regarding grain export restrictions
22:39
Police confirms 3 people missing after Russian missile strike on Hroza
22:27
Why is he repeating Russia's narratives? – Zelenskyy on former head of European Commission
22:26
Ukraine to be provided with more air defence and artillery – Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit
21:50
Partner of Russian businessman sues Ukrainian journalists
21:50
Europol joins international team investigating Russian war crimes in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: