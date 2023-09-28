Kyiv to host Defence Industries Forum, 165 defence companies are in attendance – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, said that in the coming days Kyiv will host the Defence Industries Forum, in which more than 165 companies from around the world have confirmed their participation.

Source: Kuleba in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine and on Twitter (X)

Quote: "In a few days, we are holding the Defence Industries Forum in Kyiv. This is our initiative because we understand that we need to think strategically and that it is impossible to ensure the sustainability of supplies only through warehouses.

We need to ensure this by increasing production and, above all, in Ukraine. We are working together with Minister of Strategic Industries Kamyshin and Minister of Defence Umierov in order to maximise synergy and results in this."

Details: Kuleba said the forum will bring together representatives of 165 defence companies from 26 countries in Kyiv.

He added that these are not only European companies, but also from other parts of the world.

Quote: "Because everyone feels the benefits of this: because you can produce something with Ukraine, strengthen Ukraine, gain experience in the combat use of these weapons, and can further improve them, increase their value, plus implement joint technological projects."

Kuleba said the idea of the forum was born in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the spring of 2023, and now, on behalf of the President of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Strategic Industries and the Ministry of Defence are working as a team to organise this event.

Kuleba added that the main focus is now on companies, signing contracts and creating alliances.

