All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


EU to discuss possible expansion from 27 to 36 countries

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 28 September 2023, 11:39
EU to discuss possible expansion from 27 to 36 countries
stock photo

The European Union is discussing expansion from 27 to 36 member states and has begun to negotiate the necessary changes in the EU.

Source: European Pravda, citing the announcement of the informal meeting of ministers, published by Spain, which holds the presidency of the EU Council

Details: It is about a ministerial meeting on 28-29 September in Murcia to discuss general issues and EU enlargement. It will also be a certain preparatory stage for the meeting of the European Political Community scheduled for 5 October in Granada, where the enlargement issue will also be one of the central issues.

Advertisement:

"The main focus of the informal ministerial meeting on its first day, Thursday 28 September, will be the need to prepare internally for a possible EU with up to 36 member states and, at the same time, to strengthen support for candidate states with the EU," the announcement states.

Several discussions are planned under the chairmanship of Olivér Várhelyi, the European Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighbourhood Policy, during this informal meeting. They will be devoted to the impact of future enlargement on EU policies, the concept of gradual integration of candidate countries during the accession process, and the institutional reforms that the European Union itself needs to be ready for enlargement.

During the working lunch, ministers will focus on preparations for the leaders' meeting in Granada and discuss the concept of Open Strategic Autonomy (OSA) the following day, 6 October.

Background: 

  • The issue of reform of the European Union is being actively discussed against the background of preparations for its expansion at the expense of the states of Eastern Europe and the Western Balkans.
  • At the request of France and Germany, considered the most influential members of the European Union, 12 experts proposed a plan for structural reform of the union so that it would be ready to accept new states in the future.
  • Earlier, Olivér Várhelyi, the European Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighbourhood Policy, supported the timetable for the admission of candidate countries to the EU until 2030, proposed by Charles Michel, the President of the European Council.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: