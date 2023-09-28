EU to discuss possible expansion from 27 to 36 countries

The European Union is discussing expansion from 27 to 36 member states and has begun to negotiate the necessary changes in the EU.

Source: European Pravda, citing the announcement of the informal meeting of ministers, published by Spain, which holds the presidency of the EU Council

Details: It is about a ministerial meeting on 28-29 September in Murcia to discuss general issues and EU enlargement. It will also be a certain preparatory stage for the meeting of the European Political Community scheduled for 5 October in Granada, where the enlargement issue will also be one of the central issues.

"The main focus of the informal ministerial meeting on its first day, Thursday 28 September, will be the need to prepare internally for a possible EU with up to 36 member states and, at the same time, to strengthen support for candidate states with the EU," the announcement states.

Several discussions are planned under the chairmanship of Olivér Várhelyi, the European Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighbourhood Policy, during this informal meeting. They will be devoted to the impact of future enlargement on EU policies, the concept of gradual integration of candidate countries during the accession process, and the institutional reforms that the European Union itself needs to be ready for enlargement.

During the working lunch, ministers will focus on preparations for the leaders' meeting in Granada and discuss the concept of Open Strategic Autonomy (OSA) the following day, 6 October.

Background:

The issue of reform of the European Union is being actively discussed against the background of preparations for its expansion at the expense of the states of Eastern Europe and the Western Balkans.

At the request of France and Germany, considered the most influential members of the European Union, 12 experts proposed a plan for structural reform of the union so that it would be ready to accept new states in the future.

Earlier, Olivér Várhelyi, the European Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighbourhood Policy, supported the timetable for the admission of candidate countries to the EU until 2030, proposed by Charles Michel, the President of the European Council.

