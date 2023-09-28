Images of completely destroyed Klishchiivka and Andriivka posted online

Photojournalists have shared images of Russian-occupied Bakhmut, as well as the liberated villages of Klishchiivka and Andriivka on its flanks.

Source: photojournalists Vladyslava Liberova and Kostiantyn Liberov on Instagram

Andriivka Photo: libkos

Klishchiivka

Klishchiivka

Klishchiivka

Klishchiivka (A flag is seen on a church destroyed by shelling)

Bakhmut

Bakhmut

Bakhmut

Bakhmut

Bakhmut

Background:

The liberation of Andriivka was officially reported on 15 September. However, the 3rd Assault Brigade stressed that the village was completely destroyed. On 18 September, the defenders raised the flag of Ukraine over Andriivka.

The liberation of Klishchiivka was reported on 17 September.

