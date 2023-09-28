All Sections
Images of completely destroyed Klishchiivka and Andriivka posted online

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 28 September 2023, 13:41
Images of completely destroyed Klishchiivka and Andriivka posted online
KLISHCHIIVKA. PHOTO: VLADYSLAVA LIBEROVA AND KOSTIANTYN LIBEROV ON INSTAGRAM

Photojournalists have shared images of Russian-occupied Bakhmut, as well as the liberated villages of Klishchiivka and Andriivka on its flanks.

Source: photojournalists Vladyslava Liberova and Kostiantyn Liberov on Instagram

Андріївка
Andriivka
Photo: libkos
Клищіївка
Klishchiivka
Клищиївка
Klishchiivka
Клищіївка
Klishchiivka
Клищіївка (видно прапор на зруйнованій обстрілами церкві)
Klishchiivka (A flag is seen on a church destroyed by shelling)
Бахмут
Bakhmut
Бахмут
Bakhmut
Бахмут
Bakhmut
Бахмут
Bakhmut
Бахмут
Bakhmut

Background: 

  • The liberation of Andriivka was officially reported on 15 September. However, the 3rd Assault Brigade stressed that the village was completely destroyed. On 18 September, the defenders raised the flag of Ukraine over Andriivka.
  • The liberation of Klishchiivka was reported on 17 September.

Subjects: Donetsk region
