Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast: 1 person killed, 4 injured

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 27 September 2023, 18:27
ATTACKS ON DONETSK OBLAST ON 27 SEPTEMBER. PHOTO: DONETSK OBLAST PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE

The Russian forces launched attacks on the settlements in the north of Donetsk Oblast on 27 September, killing one person and injuring four.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: The attacks were launched on the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Toretsk and Kalynivka in Chasiv Yar hromada [hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. Preliminary reports indicate that the Russians used guided and high-explosive bombs and tanks. Over 20 private family homes, a gas pipeline and power grids have been destroyed or damaged.

Advertisement:

Quote: "One of the locals was killed as a result of the strike. Four more civilians, women aged 61, 76 and 81, and a 36-year old man who were outdoors during the attacks. received injuries of varying degrees of severity. All injured were taken to medical institutions."

 
Advertisement: