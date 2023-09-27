Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast: 1 person killed, 4 injured

The Russian forces launched attacks on the settlements in the north of Donetsk Oblast on 27 September, killing one person and injuring four.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: The attacks were launched on the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Toretsk and Kalynivka in Chasiv Yar hromada [hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. Preliminary reports indicate that the Russians used guided and high-explosive bombs and tanks. Over 20 private family homes, a gas pipeline and power grids have been destroyed or damaged.

Advertisement:

Quote: "One of the locals was killed as a result of the strike. Four more civilians, women aged 61, 76 and 81, and a 36-year old man who were outdoors during the attacks. received injuries of varying degrees of severity. All injured were taken to medical institutions."

RUSSIAN ATTACKS ON DONETSK OBLAST ON 27 SEPTEMBER PHOTO: DONETSK OBLAST PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

RUSSIAN ATTACKS ON DONETSK OBLAST ON 27 SEPTEMBER PHOTO: DONETSK OBLAST PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





