Ukrainian Armed Forces repel Russian attacks near Hrihorivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka − General Staff report

Ukraine’s Armed Forces continue to restrain the Russians near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast and repel an attack by the invaders in the areas of Pervomaiske and Marinka, all the while advancing with their offensive on the Zaporizhzhia front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 28 September

Quote: "Twenty-six combat clashes were recorded during the past day. In total, the enemy inflicted two missile strikes and 57 air strikes and carried out over 50 attacks from multiple-launch missile systems, both on the positions of our troops and on our country’s civilian infrastructure facilities."

Details: On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled Russian attacks in the areas of the settlements of Hrihorivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, the Armed Forces repelled the Russian attack in the area of the village of Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the area of Marinka in Donetsk Oblast, where during the past day they made 13 unsuccessful attempts to oust Ukrainian units from their positions.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled a Russian attack in the area of Rivnopil in Donetsk Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, the Russians did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians tried to restore their lost positions in the area of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, but were unsuccessful.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Armed Forces continue to conduct counter-battery operations, destroy storage points and inflict successful hits on Russia's rear.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians are maintaining a military presence in the border areas. They are actively conducting sabotage activities in the border areas to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to threatened fronts.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force inflicted seven attacks on clusters of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment. The defenders also destroyed two operational-tactical level reconnaissance UAVs.

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery targeted a command post, an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system and six artillery pieces.

