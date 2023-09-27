All Sections
Ukrainian forces advance near three villages adjacent to Bakhmut

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 27 September 2023, 16:13
Ukrainian forces advance near three villages adjacent to Bakhmut
STOCK PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

During the last 24 hours, the Ukrainian forces have had success near the villages of Klishchiivka, Odradivka and Shumy on the Bakhmut front.

Source: Illia Yevlash, head of the Eastern Grouping of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine press service, in the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Our defenders continue conducting the offensive operation to the south of Bakhmut. Specifically, they have had success near Klishchiivka, Odradivka and Shumy during the last 24 hours. There, they continue the offensive and are driving the occupiers out of their positions, gaining foothold on the positions they achieved.

Advertisement:

The Russians keep trying to take back the positions they lost near the villages of Klishchiivka and Andriivka, constantly assaulting and launching attacks on the positions of our defence forces. We are holding the defences, holding our positions and launching attacks on the Russians."

Details: Yevlash added that yesterday, on 26 September, the Russians launched 544 attacks from different armament types, including heavy artillery systems and tank armament on the positions of the Ukrainian forces. Seven combat encounters occurred. The Russians used their aircraft four times.

115 Russians were killed on the Bakhmut front, and three more surrendered.

The Ukrainian forces destroyed four Msta-B and one Msta-S systems, one 203 mm Pion missile system, two self-propelled Giatsint artillery systems, eight D-30 guns and two MT-12 Rapira anti-tank guns. Three vehicles, two ammunition storages and a radioelectronic warfare station of the Russians were also destroyed.

Кліщіївка та Одрадівка
KLISHCHIIVKA AND ODRADIVKA
SCREENSHOT: GOOGLE MAPS
Шуми
SHUMY

