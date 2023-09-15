Ukraine's Armed Forces storm and liberate Andriivka, have successes near Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast – General Staff report

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have liberated Andriivka during their assault actions, are continuing their offensive, and have had partial success in the area of Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 15 September

Quote: "In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group on the Bakhmut front, the Russians are continuing their attempts to break through the defence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Bohdanivka. In turn, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during their offensive operations, have had partial success in the Klishchiivka area. During the assault, they captured Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, inflicted significant losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment, and now are consolidating their positions."

Details: In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational-Strategic Group on the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the areas of Lastochkyne and Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast. Yesterday, they carried out about 10 unsuccessful attempts to oust the Ukrainian units from their positions. In addition, all the attacks of the Russians on the Marinka front of Donetsk Oblast turned out to cause significant losses for them both in manpower and in equipment.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian soldiers have the initiative, putting pressure on the Russians, conducting assault actions and recapturing their land.

On the Melitopol front, Ukraine’s Armed Forces continue their offensive operation, inflicting significant losses on the Russian forces in manpower and equipment in the area of the village of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational-Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Armed Forces continue to conduct counter-battery combat, destroy supply depots and inflict successful strikes on the Russian forces’ rear.

During the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force inflicted 10 strikes on clusters of personnel and military equipment.

Units from Rocket Forces and Artillery and UAVs hit one command post, three anti-aircraft missile systems, five artillery pieces and one ammunition storage point.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich Operational-Strategic Group on the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation remains unchanged.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians are maintaining troops covering the state border, conduct active sabotage activities in the border areas in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to other fronts, and increase the density of minefields along the state border in Belgorod Oblast.

In total, 25 combat clashes took place on the front in the past day.

The Russians inflicted two missile strikes and 59 air strikes and carried out 56 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems both on the positions of Ukrainian troops and on civilian targets. Also on 14 September they attacked Ukraine with 22 Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones, of which 17 were destroyed by Ukrainian air defence systems.

Some settlements were subjected to airstrikes, such as Strilecha, Pletenivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Kotliarivka in Kharkiv Oblast; Nadiia and Novoiehorivka in Luhansk Oblast; Klishchiivka, Krasnohorivka, Vodiane, Prechystivka, Novomaiorske, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast; and Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

About 100 settlements in Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts came under artillery fire.

