Ukrainian forces capture Russian sabotage group: Office of President confirms but then deletes post

Members of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of Ukraine's Armed Forces have captured a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group on the Zaporizhzhia front. A post appeared on Telegram channel of Andrii Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine; however, later it was removed.

Source: Yermak on Telegram; Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation; Ukrainska Pravda with reference to a comment by the 128th Brigade

Details: Yermak said that saboteurs were wearing military uniform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and they have been taken captives by the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade together with military intelligence units.

Advertisement:

Yermak posted a video to confirm this.

Update: The same video was posted by the Russian Defence Ministry on their social media earlier this morning. The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that it was the Ukrainian soldiers surrendering in the video.

Ukrainska Pravda asked the 128th Brigade for a comment.

The 128th Brigade, in turn, let Ukrainska Pravda know that they "were clarifying this case".

Yermak later deleted the post.

Захисники взяли в полон російську ДРГ на запорізькому напрямку pic.twitter.com/f1maHdQssu — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) September 28, 2023

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





