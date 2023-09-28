All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian forces capture Russian sabotage group: Office of President confirms but then deletes post

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 28 September 2023, 15:17
Ukrainian forces capture Russian sabotage group: Office of President confirms but then deletes post
screenshot: YERMAK ON TELEGRAM

Members of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of Ukraine's Armed Forces have captured a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group on the Zaporizhzhia front. A post appeared on Telegram channel of Andrii Yermak,  head of the Office of the President of Ukraine; however, later it was removed.

Source: Yermak on Telegram;  Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation; Ukrainska Pravda with reference to a comment by the 128th Brigade 

Details: Yermak said that saboteurs were wearing military uniform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and they have been taken captives by the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade together with military intelligence units. 

Advertisement:

Yermak posted a video to confirm this.

Update: The same video was posted by the Russian Defence Ministry on their social media earlier this morning. The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that it was the Ukrainian soldiers surrendering in the video. 

Ukrainska Pravda asked the 128th Brigade for a comment. 

The 128th Brigade, in turn, let Ukrainska Pravda know that they "were clarifying this case". 

Yermak later deleted the post.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: