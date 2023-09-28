Ukrainian commander-in-chief asks UK chief of defence staff to help strengthen Ukraine's air defence

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has met with Admiral Tony Radakin, Chief of the Defence Staff of the UK, to discuss the Ukrainian counteroffensive and the needs of Ukrainian troops.

Source: Zaluzhnyi on Telegram

Quote: "A meeting with Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Chief of the Defence Staff of the UK.

I reported on our defensive and offensive actions on the front. We discussed the current needs of the Ukrainian army. I particularly stressed the need to strengthen our air defence.

I thanked him for this visit and for supporting Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression."

Background: On the morning of 28 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Grant Shapps, the UK’s new Defence Minister, in Kyiv.

