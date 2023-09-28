All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian commander-in-chief asks UK chief of defence staff to help strengthen Ukraine's air defence

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 28 September 2023, 16:53
Ukrainian commander-in-chief asks UK chief of defence staff to help strengthen Ukraine's air defence
Valerii Zaluzhnyi and Tony Radakin. Photo: Zaluzhnyi's Telegram

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has met with Admiral Tony Radakin, Chief of the Defence Staff of the UK, to discuss the Ukrainian counteroffensive and the needs of Ukrainian troops.

Source: Zaluzhnyi on Telegram

Quote: "A meeting with Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Chief of the Defence Staff of the UK.

Advertisement:

I reported on our defensive and offensive actions on the front. We discussed the current needs of the Ukrainian army. I particularly stressed the need to strengthen our air defence.

I thanked him for this visit and for supporting Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression."

Background: On the morning of 28 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Grant Shapps, the UK’s new Defence Minister, in Kyiv.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: