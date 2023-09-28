Russia shells residential quarter of Kherson, killing three women

On 28 September, Russian artillery hit a residential quarter in Kherson, killing three women.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs

Quote: "Three women who were on the street at that time were killed. Every day [, people live] under enemy fire. Just the other day, the occupiers hit the Kherson district with artillery 10 times."

Updated at 20:18: The Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that an artillery shell landed on the street where the women were. Two young children were evacuated near the site. A psychologist is working with them.

