Three more countries to boycott UEFA competitions with Russian teams

Denmark, Finland and Norway have opposed the return of Russian teams to international football competitions in the U17 age category. This is mentioned in the reports of the national football federations.

Source: Suspilne news outlet; Liza Klaveness, president of the Norwegian Football Federation

Quote from Klaveness: "We didn't know that UEFA was dealing with this issue, but we need to have clearer procedures in such an important matter. We are of the opinion that Norwegian teams should not play against Russian teams while the war is ongoing."

Advertisement:

"This is an attitude that unites all of Norwegian sport in solidarity with Ukraine, and should be seen as part of the sanctions around which Europe, both government and business, and sport, have united."

Details: The Finnish Football Association also refused to compete with the Russian and Belarusian national football and futsal teams in advance.

Sweden has announced that it will not allow Russia to participate in the women's Euro 2024. Local teams will not play against their peers from Russia.

Background:

Earlier, it became known that UEFA allowed Russian children's teams to play in international competitions.

The Ukrainian Football Association strongly condemned UEFA's decision to allow U-17 teams from Russia to return to international competitions and said that Ukraine would not participate in tournaments where Russians are represented.

On 27 September, England, Poland, Latvia and Sweden announced that they would boycott UEFA competitions involving Russian teams that had been admitted to the U17 competition the day before.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!