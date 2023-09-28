All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Three more countries to boycott UEFA competitions with Russian teams

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 28 September 2023, 20:57
Three more countries to boycott UEFA competitions with Russian teams
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Denmark, Finland and Norway have opposed the return of Russian teams to international football competitions in the U17 age category. This is mentioned in the reports of the national football federations.

Source: Suspilne news outlet; Liza Klaveness, president of the Norwegian Football Federation

Quote from Klaveness: "We didn't know that UEFA was dealing with this issue, but we need to have clearer procedures in such an important matter. We are of the opinion that Norwegian teams should not play against Russian teams while the war is ongoing."

Advertisement:

"This is an attitude that unites all of Norwegian sport in solidarity with Ukraine, and should be seen as part of the sanctions around which Europe, both government and business, and sport, have united."

Details: The Finnish Football Association also refused to compete with the Russian and Belarusian national football and futsal teams in advance.

Sweden has announced that it will not allow Russia to participate in the women's Euro 2024. Local teams will not play against their peers from Russia.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background:

  • Earlier, it became known that UEFA allowed Russian children's teams to play in international competitions.
  • The Ukrainian Football Association strongly condemned UEFA's decision to allow U-17 teams from Russia to return to international competitions and said that Ukraine would not participate in tournaments where Russians are represented.
  • On 27 September, England, Poland, Latvia and Sweden announced that they would boycott UEFA competitions involving Russian teams that had been admitted to the U17 competition the day before.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions

photoSearch and rescue operation completed in Hroza village, death toll remains unchanged

Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance

photo, updatedRussians strike café in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people

photoZelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

EU cannot replace US aid for Ukraine – Borrell

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
photo6 drones shot down over Russian Belgorod Oblast – local authorities
23:53
16th Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defence to be held in Brussels on 10 October
23:43
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions
23:38
White House condemns Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast cafe
23:27
UK Prime Minister announces new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine
22:45
Poland demands that Ukraine withdraw its World Trade Organization complaint regarding grain export restrictions
22:39
Police confirms 3 people missing after Russian missile strike on Hroza
22:27
Why is he repeating Russia's narratives? – Zelenskyy on former head of European Commission
22:26
Ukraine to be provided with more air defence and artillery – Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit
21:50
Partner of Russian businessman sues Ukrainian journalists
All News
Advertisement: