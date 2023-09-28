All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Poland rejects Belarus' accusations of airspace violation

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 28 September 2023, 21:04
Poland rejects Belarus' accusations of airspace violation
POLISH FLAG. PHOTO BY NURPHOTO VIA GETTY IMAGES

The Operational Command of the Polish Army has denied Minsk's statement about the alleged violation of Belarusian airspace by a Polish helicopter.

Source: European Pravda, citing a statement of the Polish Armed Forces Operational Command 

Details: The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces points out that the information of the Belarusian side about the alleged border crossing by a Polish helicopter is false, and it is confirmed by the data of control and radar stations.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Any information provided by the media is thoroughly analysed and investigated in detail every time. However, information provided by the media of the Belarusian regime must always be approached with caution and prudence, as it has repeatedly been an element of provocation and misinformed the public."

Background: 

  • On 28 September, the Belarusian Defence Ministry said that the Polish helicopter allegedly "flew deep" into Belarusian airspace twice.
  • On 1 September, the State Border Committee of Belarus also claimed that a Polish military helicopter allegedly violated the airspace in the Berestovitsky district of the Grodno oblast. Warsaw then stated that it would check these statements but they are sceptical.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: