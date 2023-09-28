Poland rejects Belarus' accusations of airspace violation

The Operational Command of the Polish Army has denied Minsk's statement about the alleged violation of Belarusian airspace by a Polish helicopter.

Source: European Pravda, citing a statement of the Polish Armed Forces Operational Command

Details: The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces points out that the information of the Belarusian side about the alleged border crossing by a Polish helicopter is false, and it is confirmed by the data of control and radar stations.

Quote: "Any information provided by the media is thoroughly analysed and investigated in detail every time. However, information provided by the media of the Belarusian regime must always be approached with caution and prudence, as it has repeatedly been an element of provocation and misinformed the public."

Background:

On 28 September, the Belarusian Defence Ministry said that the Polish helicopter allegedly "flew deep" into Belarusian airspace twice.

On 1 September, the State Border Committee of Belarus also claimed that a Polish military helicopter allegedly violated the airspace in the Berestovitsky district of the Grodno oblast. Warsaw then stated that it would check these statements but they are sceptical.

