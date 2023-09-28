We are working to make progress in terms of NATO membership – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has revealed the details of his talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address on 28 September

Quote: "Ukraine deserves to become a member of NATO, and it will. Absolutely. And this is not just our Ukrainian ambition. It is the only effective security perspective for Europe guaranteeing real lasting peace. We are working to make practical progress on the issue of NATO membership."

Details: Zelenskyy also said that he had discussed the format of the NATO-Ukraine Council with Stoltenberg. The President also spoke about the results of his talks with the French and British defence ministers. In particular, they talked about strengthening the Ukrainian military and the overall strategy for winning the war. Zelenskyy said that there is cooperation on the joint production of weapons needed by Ukraine and its partners.

Background:

Earlier, Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defence network before winter with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

