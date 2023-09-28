All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy and Stoltenberg in Kyiv discuss strengthening air defence before winter

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 28 September 2023, 14:43
Zelenskyy and Stoltenberg in Kyiv discuss strengthening air defence before winter
Photo: Ukrinform

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defence before winter with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference with Stoltenberg in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said that he discussed key defence issues, the situation on the battlefield, and Ukrainian soldiers' needs with Stoltenberg.

Advertisement:

The president noted that it is necessary to put pressure on Russia so that it retreats.

Quote: "We need to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence. We discussed the situation as we expect attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure," the president said, adding that he asked for an increase in the air defence systems’ supply by partner states.

Zelenskyy said the NATO Secretary General promised to make efforts to increase such supplies.

"We need to get through this winter together, protect the infrastructure and our people’s lives."

Background:

  • On 20 September, Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, stated that Ukraine needs its air defence to be strengthened with projectiles, components and technical maintenance for the already existing systems.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: