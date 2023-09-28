Zelenskyy and Stoltenberg in Kyiv discuss strengthening air defence before winter

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defence before winter with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference with Stoltenberg in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said that he discussed key defence issues, the situation on the battlefield, and Ukrainian soldiers' needs with Stoltenberg.

The president noted that it is necessary to put pressure on Russia so that it retreats.

Quote: "We need to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence. We discussed the situation as we expect attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure," the president said, adding that he asked for an increase in the air defence systems’ supply by partner states.

Zelenskyy said the NATO Secretary General promised to make efforts to increase such supplies.

"We need to get through this winter together, protect the infrastructure and our people’s lives."

Background:

On 20 September, Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, stated that Ukraine needs its air defence to be strengthened with projectiles, components and technical maintenance for the already existing systems.

