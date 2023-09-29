All Sections
Russians deploy equipment and troops in occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 29 September 2023, 11:03
Russians deploy equipment and troops in occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast
The Russian military is bringing in troops and equipment to the occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source:  Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram

Quote: "Residents report an increase in the number of enemy personnel and enemy equipment in the occupied part of the oblast."

Details: Heavy equipment is transported through Mariupol and Berdiansk. According to the mayor, the invaders are occupying all empty houses in villages of the Melitopol and Polohy districts. The number of military personnel in Tokmak and Berdiansk is also growing.

Fedorov adds that the occupiers plan to bring in civilian guards from Russia to protect strategic facilities and offices of the occupying "authorities", and the army and militants currently involved in this will be sent to the front.

