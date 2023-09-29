All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians deploy equipment and troops in occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 29 September 2023, 11:03
Russians deploy equipment and troops in occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast
screenshot

The Russian military is bringing in troops and equipment to the occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source:  Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram

Quote: "Residents report an increase in the number of enemy personnel and enemy equipment in the occupied part of the oblast."

Advertisement:

Details: Heavy equipment is transported through Mariupol and Berdiansk. According to the mayor, the invaders are occupying all empty houses in villages of the Melitopol and Polohy districts. The number of military personnel in Tokmak and Berdiansk is also growing.

Fedorov adds that the occupiers plan to bring in civilian guards from Russia to protect strategic facilities and offices of the occupying "authorities", and the army and militants currently involved in this will be sent to the front.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Advertisement:

updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions

photoSearch and rescue operation completed in Hroza village, death toll remains unchanged

Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance

photo, updatedRussians strike café in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people

photoZelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

EU cannot replace US aid for Ukraine – Borrell

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
photo6 drones shot down over Russian Belgorod Oblast – local authorities
23:53
16th Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defence to be held in Brussels on 10 October
23:43
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions
23:38
White House condemns Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast cafe
23:27
UK Prime Minister announces new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine
22:45
Poland demands that Ukraine withdraw its World Trade Organization complaint regarding grain export restrictions
22:39
Police confirms 3 people missing after Russian missile strike on Hroza
22:27
Why is he repeating Russia's narratives? – Zelenskyy on former head of European Commission
22:26
Ukraine to be provided with more air defence and artillery – Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit
21:50
Partner of Russian businessman sues Ukrainian journalists
All News
Advertisement: