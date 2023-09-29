All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia gets into colossal debts to cover budget deficit

"Economichna Pravda"Friday, 29 September 2023, 11:10

Russia's national debt for the first half of 2023 increased by RUB 2.2 trillion (approximately US$22.63 billion), even though RUB 2.5 trillion was planned for the entire year.

Source: Forbes Russia, citing the Accounts Chamber of Russia

The national debt increased by 10%, which is RUB 2.24 trillion, during January – June 2023. It increased by 27.5% in just one year, compared to 1 July 2022. 

Advertisement:

At the same time, the budget for the entire year 2023 planned to increase debts by RUB 2.5 trillion.

The amount of borrowing amounted to slightly more than RUB 25 trillion (US$257.43 billion), approximately 16.7% of the projected volume of GDP as of 1 July 2023.

The costs of servicing the state debt also increased and amounted to RUB 718.1 billion (US$7.4 billion) as of 1 July. This is a 4% increase compared to mid-2022 and a 42% increase compared to mid-2021.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

The budget of Russia in the first half of 2023 was implemented with a deficit of RUB 2.35 trillion.

Revenues, if compared with the first half of 2022, decreased by RUB 1.64 trillion (11.7%), in particular those concerning the oil and gas production fell by RUB 2.99 trillion, which is almost twice.

Expenses increased by RUB 2.2 trillion (17.5%).

Revenues were fulfilled by 47.4% of the planned volume (in the first half of 2022, it was 56%), and expenses – by 49.3% (in 2022 for the same period it was 48.2%), the Accounts Chamber report indicates.

Background:

  • In mid-September of this year, Russian President Putin announced the completion of work on economic recovery and the transition to development. Earlier, Putin announced that Russia had overtaken Germany in terms of economic development and was among the world's five largest economies.
  • Two weeks after that, Putin raised the salaries of himself, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev, deputies, and security forces.
  • Oil and gas revenue has also plummeted to a record-breaking point in Russia. Fossil fuel export in Russia has been decreasing since the moment the sanctions were imposed, both in quantitative and qualitative aspects, and in June 2023 Russia’s income from this type of economic activity reached the lowest monthly index.
  • In January-June, 12 billion cubic metres of gas were exported from Russia to Europe. Gas exports to the EU reached up to 170-180 billion cubic metres a year in the best years of Gazprom.
  • According to the results of the first half of 2023, the gas business of Gazprom became unprofitable for the first time since the pandemic and for the second time in the last 25 years.
  • Thus, a two-stage increase of domestic prices was announced in Russia in July, and it even surpassed the forecasts. The prices for Russian consumers of Gazprom will change in two stages – by 8 percent from 1 July 2024, and by another 8% from 1 July 2025.
  • On 15 September, the Bank of Russia adopted a decision to increase its key rate for the third time in three months. The Central Bank admitted that in order to deter the inflation and bring it back to targeted indexes, an additional strengthening of monetary conditions is needed. Herewith it was stressed that a "durable process of sustaining harsh monetary conditions in the economy" is expected.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions

photoSearch and rescue operation completed in Hroza village, death toll remains unchanged

Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance

photo, updatedRussians strike café in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people

photoZelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

EU cannot replace US aid for Ukraine – Borrell

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
photo6 drones shot down over Russian Belgorod Oblast – local authorities
23:53
16th Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defence to be held in Brussels on 10 October
23:43
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions
23:38
White House condemns Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast cafe
23:27
UK Prime Minister announces new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine
22:45
Poland demands that Ukraine withdraw its World Trade Organization complaint regarding grain export restrictions
22:39
Police confirms 3 people missing after Russian missile strike on Hroza
22:27
Why is he repeating Russia's narratives? – Zelenskyy on former head of European Commission
22:26
Ukraine to be provided with more air defence and artillery – Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit
21:50
Partner of Russian businessman sues Ukrainian journalists
All News
Advertisement: