All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine does not need "second class" EU membership – Ukraine's PM

European PravdaFriday, 29 September 2023, 12:54
Ukraine does not need second class EU membership – Ukraine's PM

Ukraine has sent a clear message that it will not accept second-rate membership despite France and Germany's plans for a multi-speed EU.

Source: European Pravda, citing Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal's interview with Politico

Details: Shmyhal stated that Kyiv is seeking to become a "fully fledged candidate for full fledged membership" in the European Union.

Advertisement:

Shmyhal's statement on fully-fledged EU membership comes at a time when the enlargement debate is heating up, ahead of a series of crucial meetings in the coming months. France and Germany have been pushing for an alternative option to fully-fledged EU membership based on four different concentric circles of membership. This would provide a framework for gradual integration.

Shmyhal, however, made it clear that Ukraine would not settle for a slow integration option.

"We are performing all the maximum efforts to ensure that Ukraine would become a fully fledged member of the European Union. This is of critical importance for all Ukrainians," Ukraine’s PM stressed.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Pointing out that this is ultimately a political decision of the member states, he added: "I rest assured that within two years we shall be fully and completely ready to be part of the European Union."

Given that eight countries have been granted candidate status, including a group of countries in the Western Balkans waiting for years to take the next step in the accession process, Shmyhal argues that Ukraine has a unique case for EU membership.

"We want to be a fully fledged member because Ukraine today is the unique country across the world that has paid such a huge price for its will to become a European Union member. No single other candidate country to the European Union has ever had such a huge support of the population — over 90 percent of Ukrainians — wishing, willing and wanting to become a fully fledged European member," the Ukrainian PM said.

Background: Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, stated that there is a general consensus in the EU to open accession talks between Ukraine and the EU, albeit that work with the capitals will precede the final decision.

The European Commission will likely release a report assessing Ukraine's progress in implementing the candidate recommendations on the last day of October.

Read also: Mission Not Accomplished: Start of EU Accession Negotiations Still at Risk

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions

photoSearch and rescue operation completed in Hroza village, death toll remains unchanged

Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance

photo, updatedRussians strike café in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people

photoZelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

EU cannot replace US aid for Ukraine – Borrell

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
photo6 drones shot down over Russian Belgorod Oblast – local authorities
23:53
16th Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defence to be held in Brussels on 10 October
23:43
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in seven regions
23:38
White House condemns Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast cafe
23:27
UK Prime Minister announces new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine
22:45
Poland demands that Ukraine withdraw its World Trade Organization complaint regarding grain export restrictions
22:39
Police confirms 3 people missing after Russian missile strike on Hroza
22:27
Why is he repeating Russia's narratives? – Zelenskyy on former head of European Commission
22:26
Ukraine to be provided with more air defence and artillery – Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit
21:50
Partner of Russian businessman sues Ukrainian journalists
All News
Advertisement: