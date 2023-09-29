Ukraine's Security Service reveals how it managed to infiltrate Russia's Special Forces

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has stated that the entire network of those involved in the 2015 sabotage at the Svatove storage point has been established through the infiltration of Russian Special Forces. Previously, the State Bureau of Investigation and the Security Service of Ukraine accused Russian secret services of involvement in the 2015 bombings of military storage points in the city of Svatove in Luhansk Oblast.

Source: Artem Dekhtiarenko, spokesman for the SSU, during a briefing on the investigation results of events in Luhansk Oblast

Quote: "Following the explosions in Svatove, the SSU captured a militant of the 'LPR' [Russian-backed ‘Luhansk People's Republic’] terrorist organisation who had knowledge of the tragedy. The service interrogated him and obtained intelligence on the involvement of the Russian Federation's Special Operations Forces in the attack on Svatove.

Later, the SSU managed to infiltrate the ranks of the Russian Federation's Special Operations Forces through an agent. We eventually received intelligence on the members, structure and peculiarities of this organisation. Our agent helped document many of the group's crimes. Unfortunately, he was killed while performing further tasks."

Details: The SSU reports that the explosions at the Svatove storage points in Luhansk Oblast are one of the first cases of combat drones being used in Ukraine.

Furthermore, the SSU reported that it was the Russian Special Forces that attempted to stage a terrorist attack in the centre of Kyiv in the winter of 2014. Then, Dekhtiarenko said, a woman recruited by Russian special forces tried to carry out an explosion at one of the central metro stations in the Ukrainian capital. The explosives were hidden in her bag. This tragedy was prevented.

