All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine did not change its borders – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry responds to Hungarian Prime Minister

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 29 September 2023, 15:04
Ukraine did not change its borders – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry responds to Hungarian Prime Minister
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. Photo: website of the ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has responded to the statements made by Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary, about the unrealistic expectations concerning Ukraine’s accession to the EU. Orbán claimed Ukraine’s EU membership is unrealistic while the war is ongoing and its area and population are unknown.

Source: commentary by Oleh Nikolenko, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, cited by European Pravda

Quote: "We remark with positivity that the Hungarian Prime Minister is worried about Ukraine’s accession to the EU. We are informing him that Ukraine has not changed its territory within the internationally recognised borders."

Advertisement:

Background: Viktor Orban stated that the EU would need to "answer really long and complex questions until the moment when it will be possible to at least adopt a decision about the start of the negotiations" about Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

"When we discuss the future of Ukraine in Brussels in the fall, we will not be able to avoid the question of whether we can seriously think about the membership of such a country. Would it be possible to start negotiations with a country at war?" the Hungarian Prime Minister stated.

"We do not understand what the territory of this country is because it is still fighting, and we don't know what its population is because this population is leaving... Accepting a country (to the EU – ed.) without knowing its parameters would be unprecedented," Orban stated.

Earlier, Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, stated that unresolved territorial issues had never been an obstacle in Ukraine’s European integration process and would not be in the future.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: