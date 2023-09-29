Russians allowed competing in Paralympics-2024

The General Assembly of the International Paralympics Committee (IPC) has allowed Russian athletes to participate in the Paralympics 2024 in Paris. At the moment, it is being decided under which flag Russians will compete.

Details: The decision concerning Russians was adopted by the delegates of the General Assembly of the International Paralympics Committee in Bahrain on 29 September.

Thus, 74 IPC members voted against the complete suspension of the Russian National Paralympics Committee’s membership, 65 voted in favour of this decision and 13 more abstained.

By the end of the meeting, the delegates have yet to decide under which flag the Russians will compete: state or neutral.

At the IPC General Assembly in Bahrain, IPC members voted 74-65 (13 abstentions) against a motion to fully suspend NPC Russia for breaches of its constitutional membership obligations. After lunch members will discuss a motion to partially suspend the NPC. — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) September 29, 2023

