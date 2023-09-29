Putin signs decree to conscript 130,000 Russians

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to start the autumn conscription to the Russian Armed Forces on 1 October.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti

Details: The document stipulates that the autumn conscription will last from October to December. A total of 130,000 people are to be drafted.

Russia usually holds conscriptions twice a year: in spring and autumn.

