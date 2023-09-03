Russians close Crimean Bridge once again

The Russians have closed the Kerch (Crimean) Bridge once again, saying it is temporary.

Source: Kremlin-aligned media RIA Novosti; the Crimean Bridge: Operational Information channel on Telegram

Quote: "The Crimean Bridge is temporarily closed to vehicle traffic."

Details: Those who are on the bridge and in the observation area were asked to remain calm and follow the instructions of the traffic safety officers.

The day before, the Russian military claimed that the bridge was attacked by semi-submersible uncrewed vessels". It was claimed that the drones were destroyed in the waters of the Black Sea.

