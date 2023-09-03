All Sections
Ukraine's forces advance in west of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russians set fire to minefields – ISW

STANISLAV POHORILOVSunday, 3 September 2023, 05:50
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are continuing to counterattack on the Melitopol front in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, but the situation remains difficult due to additional Russian concrete fortifications and dense minefields.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Quote: "The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces conducted offensive operations in the Melitopol (western Zaporizhia Oblast) direction… Russian milbloggers who have recently maintained that Russian forces hold positions in the southern part of Robotyne claimed that Russian forces withdrew from the southern outskirts of the settlement to unspecified positions further south."

Details: Analysts note that Russian troops are scattering flammable substances in minefields and setting them on fire with drone grenades in an attempt to thwart mine clearance efforts.

At the same time, the commander of the Estonian Defence Forces Intelligence Centre, Colonel Margo Grosberg, said that Ukrainian artillery capabilities are "equal or even better" than those of the Russian forces, and they were able to push Russian artillery units from the front line, not giving them the opportunity to support Russian troops.

"This observation is not universally true across the frontline, as Ukrainian units regularly report coming under heavy Russian artillery fire corrected by Russian drones," the ISW report notes.

Grosberg also said that since July, Ukrainian forces have successfully disabled Russian artillery radars. Analysts recalled that Russian sources have repeatedly expressed concern since mid-July about Russia's lack of counter-battery artillery, especially in southern Ukraine.

