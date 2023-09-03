All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kherson shelling: Russians strike a religious building

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 3 September 2023, 08:26
Kherson shelling: Russians strike a religious building
PHOTO: UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

The Russian occupiers struck a religious building during a shelling of the city of Kherson on Saturday. 

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration 

Details: Russia fired 14 shells and missiles on the oblast centre, striking a religious building.

Advertisement:

The oblast suffered 79 Russian bombardments from mortars, artillery, tanks, Grad multiple rocket launchers, UAVs, aircraft and ZU-23. 

The Russians fired 14 shells on the city of Kherson.

In total, one person died in the oblast during the day, and six were injured.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoDefence Forces present Ukrainian combat FPV-drone

Ukraine's Defence Forces take over part of Opytne

Russia sets up military bases near Finnish border

Night attack on Kyiv Oblast: 4 victims, over 100 damaged houses

Brazilian president says Putin won't be arrested at G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro

Russians attack Ukraine with newly-made weapons

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:12
photoDefence Forces present Ukrainian combat FPV-drone
19:50
Macron: The G20 Declaration is not a diplomatic victory for Russia
19:26
Ukraine's forces drive Russians out of their positions near Klishchiivka and Robotyne – General Staff
19:12
Ukraine's Defence Forces take over part of Opytne
18:58
Powerful explosion heard in Melitopol – Mayor
18:47
Biden may soon authorise supply of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine – Financial Times
18:39
Russian forces hit Kherson: woman injured
17:59
Russia sets up military bases near Finnish border
16:53
photo"Tailed border guard": How Chita the shepherd dog helps on duty
16:43
Night attack on Kyiv Oblast: 4 victims, over 100 damaged houses
All News
Advertisement: