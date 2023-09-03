Kherson shelling: Russians strike a religious building

The Russian occupiers struck a religious building during a shelling of the city of Kherson on Saturday.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Russia fired 14 shells and missiles on the oblast centre, striking a religious building.

The oblast suffered 79 Russian bombardments from mortars, artillery, tanks, Grad multiple rocket launchers, UAVs, aircraft and ZU-23.

The Russians fired 14 shells on the city of Kherson.

In total, one person died in the oblast during the day, and six were injured.

