Ukraine's emergency workers post photos of aftermath of Russian attack on Odesa

A fire broke out in Odesa Oblast due to a Russian drone attack, but it was put out in the morning.

Source: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES); Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office

Details: Emergency workers posted photos of the flames in Odesa Oblast but provided no further information.

Kiper said two port employees were injured.

Meanwhile, Yermak said that the Russians continue to attack port infrastructure.

The senior official believes the Russian military-industrial complex must be completely destroyed to combat this.

Quote from Yermak: "One of the keys to ending the war and preserving the world order is tearing down the Russian military-industrial complex. It fails to function without foreign components for weapons.

Once the Russian military-industrial complex is gone, the defeat of the Russian army will be definitive."

Background: On the night of 2-3 September, the Russians attacked the south of Odesa Oblast with 25 Shahed kamikaze UAVs. The Ukrainian Air Force destroyed 22 drones.

