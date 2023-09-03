All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's emergency workers post photos of aftermath of Russian attack on Odesa

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 3 September 2023, 10:17
Ukraine's emergency workers post photos of aftermath of Russian attack on Odesa
Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

A fire broke out in Odesa Oblast due to a Russian drone attack, but it was put out in the morning.

Source: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES); Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office

Details: Emergency workers posted photos of the flames in Odesa Oblast but provided no further information.

Advertisement:

Kiper said two port employees were injured.

Meanwhile, Yermak said that the Russians continue to attack port infrastructure.

The senior official believes the Russian military-industrial complex must be completely destroyed to combat this.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Quote from Yermak: "One of the keys to ending the war and preserving the world order is tearing down the Russian military-industrial complex. It fails to function without foreign components for weapons.

Once the Russian military-industrial complex is gone, the defeat of the Russian army will be definitive."

Background: On the night of 2-3 September, the Russians attacked the south of Odesa Oblast with 25 Shahed kamikaze UAVs. The Ukrainian Air Force destroyed 22 drones.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoDefence Forces present Ukrainian combat FPV-drone

Ukraine's Defence Forces take over part of Opytne

Russia sets up military bases near Finnish border

Night attack on Kyiv Oblast: 4 victims, over 100 damaged houses

Brazilian president says Putin won't be arrested at G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro

Russians attack Ukraine with newly-made weapons

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:12
photoDefence Forces present Ukrainian combat FPV-drone
19:50
Macron: The G20 Declaration is not a diplomatic victory for Russia
19:26
Ukraine's forces drive Russians out of their positions near Klishchiivka and Robotyne – General Staff
19:12
Ukraine's Defence Forces take over part of Opytne
18:58
Powerful explosion heard in Melitopol – Mayor
18:47
Biden may soon authorise supply of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine – Financial Times
18:39
Russian forces hit Kherson: woman injured
17:59
Russia sets up military bases near Finnish border
16:53
photo"Tailed border guard": How Chita the shepherd dog helps on duty
16:43
Night attack on Kyiv Oblast: 4 victims, over 100 damaged houses
All News
Advertisement: