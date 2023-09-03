All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's emergency workers post photos of aftermath of Russian attack on Odesa

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 3 September 2023, 10:17
Ukraine's emergency workers post photos of aftermath of Russian attack on Odesa
Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

A fire broke out in Odesa Oblast due to a Russian drone attack, but it was put out in the morning.

Source: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES); Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office

Details: Emergency workers posted photos of the flames in Odesa Oblast but provided no further information.

Advertisement:

Kiper said two port employees were injured.

Meanwhile, Yermak said that the Russians continue to attack port infrastructure.

The senior official believes the Russian military-industrial complex must be completely destroyed to combat this.

Quote from Yermak: "One of the keys to ending the war and preserving the world order is tearing down the Russian military-industrial complex. It fails to function without foreign components for weapons.

Once the Russian military-industrial complex is gone, the defeat of the Russian army will be definitive."

Background: On the night of 2-3 September, the Russians attacked the south of Odesa Oblast with 25 Shahed kamikaze UAVs. The Ukrainian Air Force destroyed 22 drones.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: