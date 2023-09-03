All Sections
Three branches of Ukrainian Armed Forces receive new beret insignia

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 3 September 2023, 12:19
Three branches of Ukrainian Armed Forces receive new beret insignia
Photo: Ukrainian MoD

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence (MoD) has approved new designs of beret insignia for servicemen of certain branches of the Ukrainian Armed Forces – the Medical Forces, the Support Forces and the Logistics Forces.

Source: Ukrainian MoD

Details: A round laurel wreath with a sword in the centre, entwined with a snake, is the newly designed beret badge for the Ukrainian Medical Forces.

Новий беретний знак Медичних сил
New beret badge of the Medical Forces
PHOTO: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry

The beret insignia for the Ukrainian Support Forces is styled as a slit diamond with jagged edges, with crossed swords pointing upwards and four hands in armour gloves interlocked.

Новий беретний знак Сил підтримки
New beret badge of the Support Forces
PHOTO: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry

The redesigned Ukrainian Logistics Forces beret badge has a stylised outline of a fortress with four bastions. Crossed swords are superimposed on it, with the handles facing downwards and the blades turning into ears of wheat, as well as the rod of Mercury, placed vertically.

Новий беретний знак Сил логістики
New beret badge of the Logistics Forces
PHOTO: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry

