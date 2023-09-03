Three branches of Ukrainian Armed Forces receive new beret insignia

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence (MoD) has approved new designs of beret insignia for servicemen of certain branches of the Ukrainian Armed Forces – the Medical Forces, the Support Forces and the Logistics Forces.

Source: Ukrainian MoD

Details: A round laurel wreath with a sword in the centre, entwined with a snake, is the newly designed beret badge for the Ukrainian Medical Forces.

New beret badge of the Medical Forces PHOTO: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry

The beret insignia for the Ukrainian Support Forces is styled as a slit diamond with jagged edges, with crossed swords pointing upwards and four hands in armour gloves interlocked.

New beret badge of the Support Forces PHOTO: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry

The redesigned Ukrainian Logistics Forces beret badge has a stylised outline of a fortress with four bastions. Crossed swords are superimposed on it, with the handles facing downwards and the blades turning into ears of wheat, as well as the rod of Mercury, placed vertically.

New beret badge of the Logistics Forces PHOTO: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry

