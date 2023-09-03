Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian speedboat in Black Sea during Russians' landing attempt

The soldiers of the Ukrainian Navy have destroyed a Russian speedboat in the north-western part of the Black Sea, killing six and injuring two Russians.

Source: the Ukrainian Navy

Quote: "In the north-western part of the Black Sea, during a landing attempt by Russian personnel, the Ukrainian Navy destroyed a Russian speed boat of the type KS-701 Tunets.

The Russians have suffered losses of six soldiers killed and two injured."

Details: The Ukrainian Navy has published the video of the operation but has not disclosed its date.

