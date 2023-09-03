Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian speedboat in Black Sea during Russians' landing attempt
The soldiers of the Ukrainian Navy have destroyed a Russian speedboat in the north-western part of the Black Sea, killing six and injuring two Russians.
Source: the Ukrainian Navy
Quote: "In the north-western part of the Black Sea, during a landing attempt by Russian personnel, the Ukrainian Navy destroyed a Russian speed boat of the type KS-701 Tunets.
The Russians have suffered losses of six soldiers killed and two injured."
Details: The Ukrainian Navy has published the video of the operation but has not disclosed its date.
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!