Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian speedboat in Black Sea during Russians' landing attempt

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 3 September 2023, 16:55
Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian speedboat in Black Sea during Russians' landing attempt
The destroyed Russian speedboat. Screenshot

The soldiers of the Ukrainian Navy have destroyed a Russian speedboat in the north-western part of the Black Sea, killing six and injuring two Russians.

Source: the Ukrainian Navy

Quote: "In the north-western part of the Black Sea, during a landing attempt by Russian personnel, the Ukrainian Navy destroyed a Russian speed boat of the type KS-701 Tunets.

The Russians have suffered losses of six soldiers killed and two injured."

Details: The Ukrainian Navy has published the video of the operation but has not disclosed its date.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine.

