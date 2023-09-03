Zelenskyy: France will train Ukrainian pilots

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has reported that an agreement has been struck with France regarding the training of Ukrainian pilots.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address

Quote: "Today in a conversation with French President Macron, we discussed what new supplies can help our warriors.

We discussed the protection of our Odesa region - what France can do to protect Odesa and the region.

And there is a very important agreement on training our pilots in France - our coalition of modern fighters is getting more powerful."

Background: On 3 September, Zelenskyy had telephone conversations with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

Zelenskyy revealed that they mainly discussed defence packages for Ukraine. An agreement about the participation of France and French companies in the Defence Industries Forum was also discussed in the conversations. Facilitating the operation of the grain corridor and strengthening the defence of Odesa Oblast were discussed separately. Moreover, Zelenskyy and Macron have also agreed to start negotiations concerning bilateral security guarantees to build on the G7 declaration.

