Russian drones attack Odesa Oblast for 3 hours, air defence responds

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 4 September 2023, 02:42
Russian drones attack Odesa Oblast for 3 hours, air defence responds
UAV. STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

An air-raid warning was issued in Odesa Oblast on the night of 3-4 September due to a Russian drone attack. The air raid lasted for over three hours.

Source: Air Force; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The Air Force warned Ukrainians about the use of Russian attack drones in Odesa Oblast.

In particular, Russian forces targeted Izmail and Kiliia districts and the village of Prymorske.

Quote from Kiper: "Izmail district, I want to note that everyone needs to be in safe places."

Kiper urged people not to film air defence systems while they were responding.

Previously: The Air Force reported that the Russians had likely launched Shahed combat drones from the settlement of Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia.

Updated: Kiper reported at around 04:00, "The enemy has been attacking the south of Odesa (Izmail district) with attack drones for almost two hours."

Kiper also added that air defence systems were responding in the oblast.

The Air Force reported that at around 04:30, another group of attack drones in Kiliia district, Odesa Oblast, was moving along the border with Romania.

Later, the Air Force added that the attack drones were moving towards Izmail.

At around 05:00, the Air Force reported about one more group of drones in the Black Sea were moving towards Odesa Oblast’s southern districts.

"They are moving along the same route as the previous ones," the Air Force said.

The all-clear was given in Odesa Oblast at 05:37.

