Russians want to increase and speed up mobilisation by "elections" in temporarily occupied territories

Russians want to increase and accelerate the pace of mobilisation with so-called "elections" announced in the occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote: "The military commissariats established by the occupiers in the TOT of Luhansk region have been instructed to accelerate the registration of so-called "conscripts" and "persons liable for military service" among the residents of the occupied region."

Details: The National Resistance Center notes that Russians probably intend to increase and accelerate the pace of mobilisation.

In particular, the National Resistance Center reports that there are plans to update the lists of people who may be subject to mobilisation during the pseudo-elections organised by the Kremlin.

"To this end, the occupation administrations have allowed the use of any identity document for registration at "polling stations", including Ukrainian passports and driver’s licences," the National Resistance Center said in a statement.

