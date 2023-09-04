All Sections
G7 ambassadors welcome progress on e-declaration but make clarifications on exceptions

European PravdaMonday, 4 September 2023, 09:25

The ambassadors of the Group of Seven (G7) countries have welcomed the progress in resuming the declaration of the assets of officials and MPs in Ukraine. 

Source: European Pravda 

Details: The ambassadors also noted the importance of avoiding loopholes in the disclosure of information. 

Quote: "G7 Ambassadors welcome progress to restore asset declarations for public officials. To ensure transparency and accountability, we note the importance of avoiding loopholes for rented or leased assets and of minimising security exceptions, including on publication, to those directly involved in defending," the ambassadors said in a message on Twitter. 

Background:

  • At the end of July, the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament) supported in its first reading the draft law on the resumption of electronic declaration, which is one of the criteria for Ukraine’s further movement to the European Union.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the Verkhovna Rada not to delay the adoption of laws necessary for the opening of negotiations on EU membership. Among these laws, in particular, is the resumption of e-declaration.

Subjects: declaration
declaration
