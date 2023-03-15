All Sections
Peskov claims Putin will submit tax declaration but is not obliged to make it public

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 15 March 2023, 12:56
Dmitri Peskov, press-secretary of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, claimed that income tax declarations of Vladimir Putin and other officials must not necessarily be made public.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned media outlet TASS

Quote: "I am once again stressing that it is not necessary (to make tax declarations public – ed.). The main thing is to submit the declaration; its publication is secondary."

Details: Herewith Peskov states that Putin and the Kremlin officials will submit their tax income declarations by 1 April.

Background:

  • At the end of December 2022, Putin signed a decree which allows MPs and senators not to make their income statements public during the war against Ukraine. The decree came into force on 1 March. 

