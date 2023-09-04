All Sections
Russia uses hacking attacks against Ukrainian military − UK intelligence

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 4 September 2023, 09:43
Russia uses hacking attacks against Ukrainian military − UK intelligence
STOCK PHOTO: PIXABAY.COM

Russia is continuing to use cyber capabilities, including hacking attacks and malware, to support its invasion of Ukraine, UK intelligence has said.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review on 4 September, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK Defence Intelligence recalled that on 31 August, the National Cyber Security Centre of the United Kingdom (NCSC), together with international partners, published a report on a malware campaign aimed at Android mobile devices used by the Ukrainian military.

The malware, called Infamous Chisel, was used by a Russian cyber threat group known as Sandworm, which is linked to the Main Centre for Special Technologies of the Russian General Staff’s Main Intelligence Directorate.

Infamous Chisel provides constant access to compromised Android devices, as well as collecting and extracting data from them. The software also targets applications used by the Ukrainian military.

Quote: "Infamous Chisel has highly likely been used with the aim of stealing sensitive military information. This activity demonstrates Russia’s continued use of cyber capabilities to support the invasion of Ukraine."

Background:

  • UK authorities have warned of the risks of using chatbots powered by artificial intelligence, saying they can be tricked into carrying out harmful tasks.
  • A previous review by the UK Defence Intelligence said that Russia has been contacting citizens of neighbouring countries and migrants from Central Asia since the end of June to recruit them to participate in hostilities in Ukraine.

