All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian Shaheds crash and explode in Romania

Iryna BalachukMonday, 4 September 2023, 11:02
Russian Shaheds crash and explode in Romania
EXPLOSION IN ROMANIA. PHOTO: NIKOLENKO'S FACEBOOK

Oleh Nikolenko, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has said that Shahed kamikaze drones that Russia launched to attack the port of Izmail in Odesa Oblast crashed and exploded in Romania.

Source: Nikolenko on Facebook

Quote: "As the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported, tonight [4 September – ed.] during a large-scale Russian attack at the port of Izmail, Russian Shahed drones fell and detonated in Romania."

Advertisement:

Details: Nikolenko posted a photo of the explosion and stressed that this is yet another confirmation that Russian missile terror poses a huge threat not only to the security of Ukraine but also to the security of neighbouring countries, including NATO member states.

He called on the Allies to speed up the provision of additional modern missile and air defence systems, as well as combat aircraft, to Ukraine, which will enhance the protection of the infrastructure of Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

Background:

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

  • Earlier, it was reported that at night, Russians launched Shahed attack drones at Odesa Oblast, 17 of which were shot down by air defence forces, but there were strikes.
  • The Russians also attacked Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv oblasts with drones. The Air Force destroyed seven Russian drones, but there were also strikes in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
  • The Air Force later reported that the Russians had attacked Ukraine with 32 Shahed kamikaze drones, 23 of which were destroyed.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoDefence Forces present Ukrainian combat FPV-drone

Ukraine's Defence Forces take over part of Opytne

Russia sets up military bases near Finnish border

Night attack on Kyiv Oblast: 4 victims, over 100 damaged houses

Brazilian president says Putin won't be arrested at G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro

Russians attack Ukraine with newly-made weapons

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:12
photoDefence Forces present Ukrainian combat FPV-drone
19:50
Macron: The G20 Declaration is not a diplomatic victory for Russia
19:26
Ukraine's forces drive Russians out of their positions near Klishchiivka and Robotyne – General Staff
19:12
Ukraine's Defence Forces take over part of Opytne
18:58
Powerful explosion heard in Melitopol – Mayor
18:47
Biden may soon authorise supply of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine – Financial Times
18:39
Russian forces hit Kherson: woman injured
17:59
Russia sets up military bases near Finnish border
16:53
photo"Tailed border guard": How Chita the shepherd dog helps on duty
16:43
Night attack on Kyiv Oblast: 4 victims, over 100 damaged houses
All News
Advertisement: