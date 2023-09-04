All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv oblasts, inflicting hits – 7 UAVs shot down

Iryna BalachukMonday, 4 September 2023, 08:21
Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv oblasts, inflicting hits – 7 UAVs shot down
PHOTO: State Emergency Service

Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv oblasts with drones on the morning of 4 September, with the Ukrainian Air Force destroying 7 drones, although some hits did occur.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Lysak: "The morning started with an enemy attack. Defenders from Operational Command Skhid (East) brought down 6 drones in the sky over the oblast."

Advertisement:

Details: Meanwhile, Lysak added that there was also a hit to an infrastructure facility in Dnipro district. The strike caused a fire, and its aftermath is being established. However, preliminary reports indicate that no one was killed or injured.

The head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration also reported the downing of a Russian drone.

This happened at 01:43.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Kim said the air defence forces had shot down a Russian reconnaissance UAV of an unspecified type.

Background: Earlier, the Russians reportedly launched Shahed attack drones on Odesa Oblast overnight, with 17 shot down by Ukrainian air defence forces, although some hits occurred.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoDefence Forces present Ukrainian combat FPV-drone

Ukraine's Defence Forces take over part of Opytne

Russia sets up military bases near Finnish border

Night attack on Kyiv Oblast: 4 victims, over 100 damaged houses

Brazilian president says Putin won't be arrested at G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro

Russians attack Ukraine with newly-made weapons

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:12
photoDefence Forces present Ukrainian combat FPV-drone
19:50
Macron: The G20 Declaration is not a diplomatic victory for Russia
19:26
Ukraine's forces drive Russians out of their positions near Klishchiivka and Robotyne – General Staff
19:12
Ukraine's Defence Forces take over part of Opytne
18:58
Powerful explosion heard in Melitopol – Mayor
18:47
Biden may soon authorise supply of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine – Financial Times
18:39
Russian forces hit Kherson: woman injured
17:59
Russia sets up military bases near Finnish border
16:53
photo"Tailed border guard": How Chita the shepherd dog helps on duty
16:43
Night attack on Kyiv Oblast: 4 victims, over 100 damaged houses
All News
Advertisement: