Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv oblasts, inflicting hits – 7 UAVs shot down

Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv oblasts with drones on the morning of 4 September, with the Ukrainian Air Force destroying 7 drones, although some hits did occur.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Lysak: "The morning started with an enemy attack. Defenders from Operational Command Skhid (East) brought down 6 drones in the sky over the oblast."

Details: Meanwhile, Lysak added that there was also a hit to an infrastructure facility in Dnipro district. The strike caused a fire, and its aftermath is being established. However, preliminary reports indicate that no one was killed or injured.

The head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration also reported the downing of a Russian drone.

This happened at 01:43.

Kim said the air defence forces had shot down a Russian reconnaissance UAV of an unspecified type.

Background: Earlier, the Russians reportedly launched Shahed attack drones on Odesa Oblast overnight, with 17 shot down by Ukrainian air defence forces, although some hits occurred.

