All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Air Force shoot down 23 of 32 Shahed UAVs launched upon Ukraine

Iryna BalachukMonday, 4 September 2023, 08:41
Ukrainian Air Force shoot down 23 of 32 Shahed UAVs launched upon Ukraine
INFOGRAPHIC: UKRAINIAN AIR FORCE TELEGRAM

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with 32 Shahed kamikaze drones, 23 of which have been destroyed, but there have been hits in two oblasts in Ukraine.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "23 kamikaze drones were destroyed in the south and east. A total of 32 Shaheds were launched, attacking Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts."

Advertisement:

Details: The Ukrainian Air Force specified that on the night of 3-4 September, the Russians bombarded Ukraine with Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions from the southern and southeastern directions (Cape Chauda, Russian-occupied Crimea and Russia's town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk).

The report says fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces and units of mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces were engaged to destroy the Russian UAVs.

Background: Earlier, the Russians reportedly fired Shahed kamikaze drones on Odesa Oblast overnight, 17 of which were shot down by Ukrainian air defence forces, but there were some hits.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

The Russian forces also attacked Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv oblasts with drones. The Ukrainian Air Forces shot down seven Russian UAVs, but some hits occurred in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoDefence Forces present Ukrainian combat FPV-drone

Ukraine's Defence Forces take over part of Opytne

Russia sets up military bases near Finnish border

Night attack on Kyiv Oblast: 4 victims, over 100 damaged houses

Brazilian president says Putin won't be arrested at G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro

Russians attack Ukraine with newly-made weapons

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:12
photoDefence Forces present Ukrainian combat FPV-drone
19:50
Macron: The G20 Declaration is not a diplomatic victory for Russia
19:26
Ukraine's forces drive Russians out of their positions near Klishchiivka and Robotyne – General Staff
19:12
Ukraine's Defence Forces take over part of Opytne
18:58
Powerful explosion heard in Melitopol – Mayor
18:47
Biden may soon authorise supply of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine – Financial Times
18:39
Russian forces hit Kherson: woman injured
17:59
Russia sets up military bases near Finnish border
16:53
photo"Tailed border guard": How Chita the shepherd dog helps on duty
16:43
Night attack on Kyiv Oblast: 4 victims, over 100 damaged houses
All News
Advertisement: