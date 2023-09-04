All Sections
Ukrainian Air Force shoot down 23 of 32 Shahed UAVs launched upon Ukraine

Iryna BalachukMonday, 4 September 2023, 08:41
Ukrainian Air Force shoot down 23 of 32 Shahed UAVs launched upon Ukraine
Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with 32 Shahed kamikaze drones, 23 of which have been destroyed, but there have been hits in two oblasts in Ukraine.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "23 kamikaze drones were destroyed in the south and east. A total of 32 Shaheds were launched, attacking Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts."

Details: The Ukrainian Air Force specified that on the night of 3-4 September, the Russians bombarded Ukraine with Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions from the southern and southeastern directions (Cape Chauda, Russian-occupied Crimea and Russia's town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk).

The report says fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces and units of mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces were engaged to destroy the Russian UAVs.

Background: Earlier, the Russians reportedly fired Shahed kamikaze drones on Odesa Oblast overnight, 17 of which were shot down by Ukrainian air defence forces, but there were some hits.

The Russian forces also attacked Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv oblasts with drones. The Ukrainian Air Forces shot down seven Russian UAVs, but some hits occurred in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Advertisement: