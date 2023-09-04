All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Heavy Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast: Ukrainian air defence destroys 17 Shahed UAVs

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 4 September 2023, 07:32
Heavy Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast: Ukrainian air defence destroys 17 Shahed UAVs
AFTERMATH OF THE RUSSIAN ATTACK ON ODESA, PHOTOS: UKRAINIAN DEFENCE FORCES

The Russian troops launched Shahed kamikaze drones to attack Odesa Oblast overnight, 17 of which were brought down by Ukrainian air defence forces, but some hits have occurred.

Source: Ukrainian Defence Forces on Telegram; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Russian terrorists attacked the south of Odesa Oblast with kamikaze drones for 3.5 hours.

Advertisement:

Our air defence forces shot down 17 UAVs."

Details: The heavy attack also resulted in hits.

Warehouses and industrial buildings, agricultural machinery and equipment in industrial facilities were damaged in several settlements of Izmail district.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Furthermore, several fires broke out on the territory of civilian facilities due to the impact of the debris, but these have been extinguished.

No one was killed or injured in the night bombardment.

"All relevant services continue to work at the scene. Law enforcement officers are recording the Russian crimes," Kiper added.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoKamikaze drones hit Russians' election HQ in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief to discuss protection of energy infrastructure and ports

Erdoğan calls on G-20 to compromise with Russia on grain deal

Former MP's daughter comes back to Kyiv after her husband was spotted at Russian oligarch's villa in Geneva

Ukrainian flag flies in sky over Donetsk, launched by Ukrainian defenders

Russians move reinforcements to Robotyne to deter Ukrainian Armed Forces – UK intelligence

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:34
Production growth will not help Russia overcome munitions deficiency
15:08
Russians target Soniachne in Kherson Oblast, killing local resident
14:33
"15 pieces of shrapnel were found in my body". Story of border guard who served for 27 years
14:25
G20 Summit agrees on joint declaration finding compromise on Ukraine
14:05
videoKamikaze drones hit Russians' election HQ in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
13:59
Japanese big business interested in long-term cooperation with Ukraine
13:17
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief to discuss protection of energy infrastructure and ports
13:07
Erdoğan calls on G-20 to compromise with Russia on grain deal
12:55
Major NATO exercises begin in Baltic Sea: rehearsing potential Russian attack
12:03
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief and Chief of Defence Staff of Romanian Army discuss Russian attacks on Danube ports
All News
Advertisement: