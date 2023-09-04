Heavy Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast: Ukrainian air defence destroys 17 Shahed UAVs

AFTERMATH OF THE RUSSIAN ATTACK ON ODESA, PHOTOS: UKRAINIAN DEFENCE FORCES

The Russian troops launched Shahed kamikaze drones to attack Odesa Oblast overnight, 17 of which were brought down by Ukrainian air defence forces, but some hits have occurred.

Source: Ukrainian Defence Forces on Telegram; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Russian terrorists attacked the south of Odesa Oblast with kamikaze drones for 3.5 hours.

Our air defence forces shot down 17 UAVs."

Details: The heavy attack also resulted in hits.

Warehouses and industrial buildings, agricultural machinery and equipment in industrial facilities were damaged in several settlements of Izmail district.

Furthermore, several fires broke out on the territory of civilian facilities due to the impact of the debris, but these have been extinguished.

No one was killed or injured in the night bombardment.

"All relevant services continue to work at the scene. Law enforcement officers are recording the Russian crimes," Kiper added.

