All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Armed Forces will use SAKER SCOUT drones with AI

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 4 September 2023, 11:28
Ukraine's Armed Forces will use SAKER SCOUT drones with AI
Photo: Defence Ministry 

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will use the SAKER SCOUT drone with artificial intelligence, as the Ministry of Defence has approved the UAV for operation.

Source: Defence Ministry 

Quote: "SAKER software, built on artificial intelligence algorithms, will help our troops defeat the enemy more effectively.

Advertisement:

The system, with the help of advanced optics, independently recognises and records the coordinates of the enemy's equipment (even camouflaged), immediately transmitting the information to the command post for making the appropriate decision. This eliminates the risks of human error, as the operator's eye cannot always catch all the nuances."

Details: The system includes a flagship reconnaissance drone as well as several FPV-type kamikaze drones, which are adjusted, among other things, by the flagship drone.

The flight range is up to 10 km.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

 
Photo: Defence Ministry 

The drone can be equipped with infrared optics for operation at night.

It can also use an inertial guidance system, which increases resistance to electronic warfare systems.

It can be integrated into all situational awareness systems available in the Armed Forces, including the Delta system.

 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoDefence Forces present Ukrainian combat FPV-drone

Ukraine's Defence Forces take over part of Opytne

Russia sets up military bases near Finnish border

Night attack on Kyiv Oblast: 4 victims, over 100 damaged houses

Brazilian president says Putin won't be arrested at G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro

Russians attack Ukraine with newly-made weapons

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:12
photoDefence Forces present Ukrainian combat FPV-drone
19:50
Macron: The G20 Declaration is not a diplomatic victory for Russia
19:26
Ukraine's forces drive Russians out of their positions near Klishchiivka and Robotyne – General Staff
19:12
Ukraine's Defence Forces take over part of Opytne
18:58
Powerful explosion heard in Melitopol – Mayor
18:47
Biden may soon authorise supply of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine – Financial Times
18:39
Russian forces hit Kherson: woman injured
17:59
Russia sets up military bases near Finnish border
16:53
photo"Tailed border guard": How Chita the shepherd dog helps on duty
16:43
Night attack on Kyiv Oblast: 4 victims, over 100 damaged houses
All News
Advertisement: