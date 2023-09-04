Border guards detect detonation of two Shahed drones in Romania and inform their counterparts

Ukrainian border guards have seen two detonations of Russian kamikaze drones in Romania and informed the neighbouring country. Romania has not yet responded.

Source: Colonel Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: On the night of 3-4 September, during a large-scale Russian attack with attack drones, Russian Shahed drones fell and detonated on the territory of Romania. This happened near the port of Izmail. Border patrols serving in that area recorded the detonation of two Russian UAVs on the Romanian side.

Quote from Demchenko: "Through the designated communication channels, Ukrainian border guards informed their Romanian counterparts that they had recorded two detonations on the territory of Romania in certain areas during the Russian attack with UAVs.

In addition, Ukrainian border guards asked for possible information on these incidents. No response has yet been received from the Romanian side."

Background: Oleh Nikolenko, spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, said the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine had reported that kamikaze drones launched by Russia at the port of Izmail in Odesa Oblast crashed and detonated in Romania.

