All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian reconnaissance unit receives set of UAVs for work in Russia's rear

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 4 September 2023, 12:41
Ukrainian reconnaissance unit receives set of UAVs for work in Russia's rear
Photo: The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

A charity fund handed over a Mara UAV system resistant to Russian electronic warfare station to a Ukrainian reconnaissance unit.

Source: The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) on social networks

Details: It is reported that an aerial reconnaissance unit of the DIU has recently received from the charity fund Come Back Alive a Mara aviation reconnaissance complex, which consists of six UAVs: three main ones and three more for operational replacement of those lost in combat, as well as an antenna for flight control.

Advertisement:

The total cost of the system is UAH 2,827,639.00 (US$76,100).

Mara is a Ukrainian-made reconnaissance aircraft system. Its UAVs are capable of operating at low altitudes and in gusty winds of 20 metres per second. The total weight of the system is about 20 kg: two UAVs with a ground control station and the antenna can fit into a suitcase.

This size allows Mara operators to deploy quickly, while enjoying the maximum mobility – the reconnaissance system does not require an additional transport.

"Since Mara can stay in the air for up to 90 minutes and has sufficient resistance to enemy electronic warfare, these aircrafts are effective behind enemy lines," the statement said.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: