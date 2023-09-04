All Sections
Ukrainian reconnaissance unit receives set of UAVs for work in Russia's rear

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 4 September 2023, 12:41
Photo: The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

A charity fund handed over a Mara UAV system resistant to Russian electronic warfare station to a Ukrainian reconnaissance unit.

Source: The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) on social networks

Details: It is reported that an aerial reconnaissance unit of the DIU has recently received from the charity fund Come Back Alive a Mara aviation reconnaissance complex, which consists of six UAVs: three main ones and three more for operational replacement of those lost in combat, as well as an antenna for flight control.

The total cost of the system is UAH 2,827,639.00 (US$76,100).

Mara is a Ukrainian-made reconnaissance aircraft system. Its UAVs are capable of operating at low altitudes and in gusty winds of 20 metres per second. The total weight of the system is about 20 kg: two UAVs with a ground control station and the antenna can fit into a suitcase.

This size allows Mara operators to deploy quickly, while enjoying the maximum mobility – the reconnaissance system does not require an additional transport.

"Since Mara can stay in the air for up to 90 minutes and has sufficient resistance to enemy electronic warfare, these aircrafts are effective behind enemy lines," the statement said.

