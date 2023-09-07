Most EU countries do not support call made by 5 countries to extend embargo on Ukrainian grain imports

A majority of EU countries (22 out of 27) oppose the calls by Poland, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Slovakia to extend the embargo on Ukrainian grain imports after 15 September.

Source: POLITICO

Details: Four EU diplomats spoke to Politico on condition of anonymity.

A senior EU diplomat said that at a meeting with the European Commission on Wednesday, 6 September, EU ambassadors from 22 EU member states either openly opposed the idea of extending the restrictions or remained deeply sceptical.

The diplomat added that France and Germany were among those countries that criticised the extension the most.

Both diplomats said while many countries recognise the difficulties faced by the five eastern countries, they have asked the European Commission to propose alternative measures.

One EU diplomat believes that a decision to extend the import restrictions would be "purely political" as parliamentary elections in Poland approach in mid-October.

A senior Polish official admitted that the elections were indeed playing a role. "The reason for the introduction of restrictive measures on EU level was the fact that the farmers started to block roads and terminals. And we need to avoid the situation that desperate farmers, or radical leaders of farmers unions, are using this situation".

The European Commission’s analysis said that despite the increase in wheat and maize imports from Ukraine after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, "the situation on the EU market is rather stable".

Background:

In August, Slovakian, Bulgarian, Polish, Romanian and Hungarian agriculture ministers agreed to support the further EU ban on Ukrainian grain imports after 15 September.

The European Commission is considering subsidising the transport of Ukrainian grain through its member states after several countries banned its import.

The vast majority of EU member states do not support the idea of an embargo extension on Ukrainian grain imports beyond 15 September, and some countries may even apply countermeasures in the event that Poland takes unilateral steps.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine.