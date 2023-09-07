Shahed group flying towards Odesa

A group of attack drones is flying from the Black Sea towards the Izmail district in Odesa Oblast.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "A group of attack UAVs is flying from the Black Sea towards the Izmail district. Don't ignore the air-raid warnings!"

Advertisement:

Details: The Air Force specified that the Russian drones are moving toward Kiliia, Izmail and Reni, on the border with Romania.

Note:

On the night of 5-6 September, Russian terrorists spent almost three hours attacking the Izmail district in Odesa Oblast using attack drones, resulting in one death and considerable damage.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!