10 million tonnes of grain from Ukraine could be shipped through Baltic ports annually – Lithuanian President

Gitanas Nausėda, President of Lithuania, has said that it would be possible to ship about 10 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain annually after the development of the Baltic Sea port corridors.

Details: Nausėda said the total contribution of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia could be significant if this alternative route is developed properly, although it would be impossible to export as much grain through the ports of the Baltic States and Poland as Ukraine exports through the main transit routes.

Quote: "Yes, we cannot compete with the main export channels of Ukrainian grain, (...), however, according to our calculations, subject to compliance with certain requirements, the transit of Ukrainian grain through the seaports of the Baltic countries and Poland could amount to 10 million tonnes per year. This would be an important part, an important support," Nausėda said after the Three Seas Initiative summit in Bucharest.

At the same time, he emphasised that the countries of the European Union should "do everything possible" to ensure that Ukrainian grain can flow freely to international markets.

Background:

The US is working with Romania and Moldova to increase grain exports from Ukraine via the Danube River, exploring alternative routes after Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Marcel Ciolacu, the Prime Minister of Romania, said that more than 60% of Ukrainian grain exports could transit through Romania after Russia disrupted the grain deal.

