Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia district, probably using ballistic missiles

Russian troops have attacked the Zaporizhzhia district. Early reports indicate that the Russians used ballistic projectiles.

Source: Yurii Malashko, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy targeted the Zaporizhzhia district.

Advertisement:

Early reports indicate that the strike was carried out using ballistic weapons. All relevant services have already rushed to the site."

Details: As Malashko clarified on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast, the Russians hit a civilian infrastructure facility at 10:20. The facility was damaged, but fortunately there were no casualties.

The last air raid siren in Zaporizhzhia Oblast lasted for an hour and 8 minutes. The all-clear sounded at 11:14.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!