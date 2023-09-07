Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia district, probably using ballistic missiles
Russian troops have attacked the Zaporizhzhia district. Early reports indicate that the Russians used ballistic projectiles.
Source: Yurii Malashko, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The enemy targeted the Zaporizhzhia district.
Early reports indicate that the strike was carried out using ballistic weapons. All relevant services have already rushed to the site."
Details: As Malashko clarified on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast, the Russians hit a civilian infrastructure facility at 10:20. The facility was damaged, but fortunately there were no casualties.
The last air raid siren in Zaporizhzhia Oblast lasted for an hour and 8 minutes. The all-clear sounded at 11:14.
