NATO sees no signs that Russia attacked Romania on purpose
Thursday, 7 September 2023, 12:20
NATO sees no signs that the drone wreckage found in Romania was the result of a deliberate Russian attack against the country.
Source: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, speaking to EU lawmakers, reported by European Pravda with reference to Reuters
Quote: "We don't have any information indicating an intentional attack by Russia, and we are awaiting the outcome of the ongoing investigation."
Background:
- NATO said earlier that Romania had briefed its member states on the incident at a meeting of the North Atlantic Council on 6 September, and they "expressed strong solidarity with Romania": "We continue to monitor the situation closely and are in touch with our ally Romania."
- On 4 September, Ukraine reported that two Shahed attack drones had crashed in Romania during a Russian attack on Izmail and Reni.
- At first, the Romanian side categorically denied the incident.
- However, on 6 September, the Minister of Defence confirmed that fragments similar to drone wreckage had been found near the banks of the Danube on the Romanian side and submitted for examination.
- Romanian President Klaus Iohannis then said that an urgent investigation was needed and that if it was confirmed that these were fragments of a Shahed drone, Romania would consider the situation "absolutely unacceptable".
