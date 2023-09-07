NATO sees no signs that Russia attacked Romania on purpose

NATO sees no signs that the drone wreckage found in Romania was the result of a deliberate Russian attack against the country.

Source: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, speaking to EU lawmakers, reported by European Pravda with reference to Reuters

Quote: "We don't have any information indicating an intentional attack by Russia, and we are awaiting the outcome of the ongoing investigation."

Advertisement:

Background:

NATO said earlier that Romania had briefed its member states on the incident at a meeting of the North Atlantic Council on 6 September, and they "expressed strong solidarity with Romania": "We continue to monitor the situation closely and are in touch with our ally Romania."

On 4 September, Ukraine reported that two Shahed attack drones had crashed in Romania during a Russian attack on Izmail and Reni.

At first, the Romanian side categorically denied the incident.

However, on 6 September, the Minister of Defence confirmed that fragments similar to drone wreckage had been found near the banks of the Danube on the Romanian side and submitted for examination.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis then said that an urgent investigation was needed and that if it was confirmed that these were fragments of a Shahed drone, Romania would consider the situation "absolutely unacceptable".

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





