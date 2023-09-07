Zelenskyy promotes Budanov to Lieutenant General on Intelligence Day
Thursday, 7 September 2023, 12:27
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has promoted Kyrylo Budanov, the Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, to the rank of lieutenant general.
Source: the president's decree dated 7 September
Quote: "The military rank of Lieutenant General shall be assigned to Major General Kyrylo Oleksiyovych Budanov, Head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine."
Background: Ukraine's Military Intelligence Day is celebrated on 7 September.
