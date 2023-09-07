All Sections
Zelenskyy introduces Umierov, asks him to digitalise and strengthen trust in Defence Ministry

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 7 September 2023, 12:44
Zelenskyy introduces Umierov, asks him to digitalise and strengthen trust in Defence Ministry
photo: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has introduced Rustem Umierov, the new Defence Minister, to the staff of the Ministry of Defence and outlined the tasks he is currently facing.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media

Details: Zelenskyy said that the Ministry of Defence needs a new approach. This is the agency responsible for coordinating the entire defence sector.

The President called for a maximum shift from bureaucracy and to real digitalisation of the Defence Ministry.

Quote: "The Ukrainian warrior is a key priority for the defence forces. If changes in the defence forces are required for the good and strength of the soldier, then such changes must be immediate.

This applies to everything from bureaucratic procedures that take up the time and energy of soldiers to the provision of our soldiers. Everything that can be digitised should be digitised. Every bureaucratic procedure that can be cancelled should be cancelled. Every item that can save the lives and health of soldiers must be found and supplied to the Ukrainian army.

We need a new philosophy of attitude towards Ukrainian soldiers: people are not expendable. Their time and effort are valuable to the state.

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have the world's largest experience of successful defence in modern warfare. Everything that provides this protection should work for every Ukrainian soldier, for our country as a whole and for the security of our partners. This is what we need to do. We need to do it purposefully. This applies to everything from training soldiers to medical support for brigades, from combat support to communication with our soldiers' families."

Details: Zelenskyy also called for effective reforms in the ministry to build public trust.

Quote: "Trust in the decisions that are made, trust in the procurements that are carried out, trust in the supplies that are planned and carried out, and trust in the communication between the units and the necessary links in the defence system of Ukraine.

I am confident that Rustem Umierov is able to provide this."

Background: On 6 September, the Verkhovna Rada approved the appointment of Rustem Umierov, former head of the State Property Fund, as the Minister of Defence. The day before, Oleksii Reznikov resigned from this post at his own discretion.

Umierov said that the Ministry of Defence's top priorities included an audit of all areas and Ukrainian defence production.

The newly appointed defence minister also announced plans to introduce an electronic military ID card, launch a unified register of conscripts and digitise all processes of military medical commissions.

Read more on the topic: Zelenskyy's fourth defence minister: why the president is replacing Oleksii Reznikov with Rustem Umierov

