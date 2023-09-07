Russians to try to occupy Kupiansk and are forming assault units
The Russian military is forming assault units and will attempt to occupy the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast
Quote: "The enemy continues to form assault units. They currently have the goal of storming the Kupiansk front. They will try to occupy this city [Kupiansk – ed.], but we are convinced that they won’t, because they have no success on the battlefield."
Details: Syniehubov said that on the night of 6-7 September, attacks intensified in the north of the oblast: Bohodukhiv and Kharkiv districts, as well as the Vovchansk and Kupiansk fronts, were attacked.
Syniehubov also said that the population of Izium has increased from 2-3,000 to 27,000 since its liberation.
