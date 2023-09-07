All Sections
Russians to try to occupy Kupiansk and are forming assault units

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 7 September 2023, 15:10
The Russian military is forming assault units and will attempt to occupy the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast 

Quote: "The enemy continues to form assault units. They currently have the goal of storming the Kupiansk front. They will try to occupy this city [Kupiansk – ed.], but we are convinced that they won’t, because they have no success on the battlefield."

Details: Syniehubov said that on the night of 6-7 September, attacks intensified in the north of the oblast: Bohodukhiv and Kharkiv districts, as well as the Vovchansk and Kupiansk fronts, were attacked.

Syniehubov also said that the population of Izium has increased from 2-3,000 to 27,000 since its liberation.

